Police Arrest Man After He Threw A Knife At Another Man’s Head

09/06/17 – 6:10 P.M.

A man ended up in the hospital after a knife was thrown at his head early Wednesday morning. Findlay Police responded to a call about an assault around 7:45 in the morning. The incident involved a woman with her current boyfriend and Benjamin Thomas, a man from a previous relationship. Police report that the assault started between the two men. Thomas threw a knife at the boyfriend, which caused a head laceration. Hanco EMS took the man to Blanchard Valley Hospital for a non-life threatening injury to the back of his head.

Thomas ran away but was found a short time later. Police took him into custody for felonious assault and placed him in the Hancock County Justice Center. Thomas requested that the charges be forwarded to the prosecutor for review of the two other people involved.