Police Investigating Woman’s Death, Believe It Is An Overdose

09/08/17 – 3:29 P.M.

Findlay Police are investigating the death of a woman brought into the Blanchard Valley Hospital last night. The Courier reports that the woman was dying when she was brought in. Lt. Robert Ring said that they believe 33-year-old Lacy Johnson died from an overdose. They do not suspect foul play.

Ring told the newspaper the man that brought her in cooperated with police. He stayed for a while before leaving the emergency room.