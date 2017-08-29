Police Looking For Burglary Suspect Traveling With Missing Person

08/29/17 – 3:19 P.M.

You might have seen a missing personreport on Facebook for Michayla Davis. Findlay Police Lt. Robert Ring said that they believe she left with a man wanted for questioning in a burglary.

According to Ring, the man she is with is a suspect in the burglary of Cricket Wireless on August 22. Ring said that they are lookingfor both of them.

Ring added that Davis is an adult so they can’t force her to come home when they do find them. He added that he does not believe Davis has anything to do with the burglary.