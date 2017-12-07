Police Looking For Suspect In Findlay Murder

12/07/17 – 4:57 A.M.

Findlay police are still looking for a suspect in a November murder. The Courier reports that police have been investigating the murder of 42-year-old Brian McQuistion on November 25. Lt. Robert Ring told the paper that they have at least four people of interest. There isn’t enough evidence to identify a suspect yet. He added the department has interviewed about 10 people, some of them multiple times.

If you have any information, you can call the police at 419-424-7150 or Hancock County Crime Stoppers at 419-425-8477.