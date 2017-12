12/15/17 – 2:37 P.M.

Police are looking for two men that stole from a Walmart Pharmacy in Findlay on Wednesday. Lt. Robert Ring said that the men didn’t offer any threats or hurt anyone, they just stole bottles of prescription drugs.

Ring added that they are trying to get images of the suspects.

If you have any information, please call the Findlay Police at 419-424-7150