ABC-National News WFIN Top Story 

Police say no active shooter at Air Force Academy after earlier alert

WFIN

Education Images/UIG/Getty Images(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Air Force Academy issued an alert for an active shooter on campus late Friday night and investigated, but police said there was no shooter at about 12:30 a.m. local time.

An Air Force official confirmed that there were reports at about 10 p.m. MT of an active shooter at the Colorado Springs, Colorado, campus, and a shelter-in-place order had been given via text message, according to ABC affiliate KRDO-TV.

Earlier in the evening, officials said they were looking into the issue.

“There were reports of an active shooter on the Air Force Academy. Right now, security forces are currently sweeping,” said Lt. Col. Allen Herritage, an Air Force Academy spokesman. “There are no reports of injuries, no reports of shots fired. We ask people to stay away from the Air Force Academy to allow security forces to do their job and to ensure the safety of everyone on base.”

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office tweeted they were going door to door with military personnel, looking for signs of a shooter. Nothing had been found.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.