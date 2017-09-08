Police shoot knife-wielding man at Miami airport

iStock/Thinkstock(MIAMI) — Amidst the mad dash to leave Miami as Hurricane Irma takes aim at South Florida, the international terminal at Miami International Airport was temporarily closed Thursday night after police shot a knife-wielding man, officials said.

The unidentified man tried to get into Terminal J — home to airlines including Air Canada, Lufthansa, Aerolineas Argentinas — from a restricted area on the tarmac, “where the airplanes actually come in,” Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said at a press conference.

“One of the sergeants that responded observed a gentleman on the tarmac,” Perez said. “The gentleman fled into a room allegedly armed with a knife.”

The suspect then attempted to exit the room and get into the terminal through the ceiling, Perez said. Police officers then confronted the man and shot him.

Miami-Dade police tweeted at 10:24 p.m., “Regarding the police involved shooting at @iflymia – there is no further threat or danger to the public at this time. FDLE will investigate.”

Regarding the police involved shooting at @iflymia – there is no further threat or danger to the public at this time. FDLE will investigate pic.twitter.com/ZSWxtmzOkZ — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 8, 2017

We can confirm a police involved shooting as a result of a security incident at @iflymia. The scene is secure and our PIO is on scene. pic.twitter.com/E5V6Rc35yY — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 8, 2017

It is unclear how the man gained access to the restricted area of the tarmac.

The suspect was transported in stable condition to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center to be treated for his injuries.

“We do not believe this is related to a terrorist incident at all but we are not ruling that out because it is early,” Perez said.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.