Police surround gunman at Panera near Princeton University, school says

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Police in Princeton, New Jersey, have surrounded a Panera restaurant where an armed man is believed to be inside, Princeton University said in a statement.

The restaurant is across the street from the school’s campus.

This week is Princeton’s spring break so classes are not in session, the university said.

Some neighboring buildings were shut down and two campus buildings near Panera were evacuated as a precaution, the school said.

Police were urging people to avoid the area.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.