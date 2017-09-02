Police: Suspect to be charged with murder of Philadelphia college student

iStock/Thinkstock(PHILADELPHIA) — Police in Philadelphia said a body presumed to be of Jenna Burleigh, a 22-year-old Temple University student who had been missing since Thursday, was discovered in Wayne County, Pennsylvania.

The body was found in Paupack Township, police said on Saturday, and officials believed it was transported from Philadelphia to Jenkintown and then to Wayne County.

Burleigh was seen on video leaving a bar on Temple University’s campus with a man identified as 29-year-old Joshua Hupperterz, according to police. The body was located Saturday on property belonging to his grandmother, police said.

Hupperterz is in custody and will be charged with murder and related offenses, according to Philadelphia Police. Police said there was no indication Burleigh and the suspect had a prior relationship before meeting at the bar.

“As the investigation developed on Friday, central detectives were able to locate the person of interest in Wayne County– in Hawley, Pennsylvania– they went over there, interviewed Mr. Hupperterz and brought him back to Philadelphia,” Philadelphia Police Capt. John Ryan said on Saturday.

Ed Burleigh, Jenna Burleigh’s father, posted on Facebook on Saturday afternoon, “Our Beautiful Angel Jenna is now in Heaven. Now I know for sure that you can have a ‘broken heart’ RIP honey.”

