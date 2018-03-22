Population Slowly Climbing In Hancock County

3/22/18 – 9:01 A.M.

The population in Hancock County is slowly growing. The latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau show more than 75,700 people call Hancock County home. That’s up only around 300 people over a five-year stretch. However, the population increased by 164 people alone over the last year, suggesting accelerating growth.

Wood County is the only other area county experiencing growth. More than 130,000 people live in Wood County, up nearly 800 over 2016 and more than 2,000 people since 2012.

All the other surrounding counties have seen a decline in population over the last five years. Allen County has lost more than 2,000 people while Putnam County has lost around 300.