Porn star Stormy Daniels sues Donald Trump over nondisclosure agreement

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Adult film actress Stormy Daniels — who had once claimed to have an affair with Donald Trump prior to his presidency –- filed a lawsuit against him on Tuesday alleging that the nondisclosure agreement she signed before the 2016 election to silence the story is not valid because Trump himself never signed it.

The “hush” agreement -– as it’s referred to in the suit -– was signed by Stephanie Clifford (known professionally as Stormy Daniels) and Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, 11 days before the election.

Cohen, a lawyer representing Cohen, as well as lawyers representing the president, have yet to respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

According to the lawsuit, Trump and Daniels had a relationship that lasted from the summer of 2006 “well into the year 2007.”

The suit says, “To be clear, the attempts to intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence and shut her up in order to ‘protect Mr. Trump’ continue unabated. For example, only days ago on or about February 27, 2018, Mr. Trump’s attorney Mr. Cohen surreptitiously initiated a bogus arbitration proceeding against Ms. Clifford in Los Angeles.”

The hush agreement refers to Clifford throughout as Peggy Peterson and Trump as David Dennison and has a blank where “DD” was supposed to sign.

Cohen recently acknowledged using his private funds shortly before the election to pay $130,000 to Daniels.

“In a private transaction in 2016, I used my own personal funds to facilitate a payment of $130,000 to Ms. Stephanie Clifford,” Cohen said in a statement emailed to ABC News, referencing Stormy Daniels.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.