Possible Hazing Incident Under Investigation In Hardin County School District

9/22/17 – 5:38 A.M.

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an alleged hazing incident at a school in the county. WKTN radio reports deputies are looking into claims made by students in the Upper Scioto Valley School district. The radio station says several students are possibly involved.

Sheriff Keith Everhart says the school is cooperating with the investigation. No other details are available yet.

MORE: WKTN