Possible pipe bomb explodes below Port Authority bus terminal in New York City, suspect in custody

A possible pipe bomb exploded underneath the Port Authority bus terminal in New York City today, sending rush-hour commuters scrambling to evacuate, police sources said.

The explosive possibly detonated in a passageway underneath Port Authority, sources said. Port Authority is a major transportation hub one block from Times Square where buses and trains operate from the west side of Midtown Manhattan.

One suspect is injured and in custody, sources said. The suspect, originally from Bangladesh, has been in the United States for seven years and has an address in Brooklyn, sources said.

Four people suffered injuries, all non-life-threatening, the FDNY said.

The NYPD tweeted about the reported explosion at 7:44 a.m.

The Port Authority Bus Terminal was temporarily closed and subways are bypassing Port Authority and Times Square stations.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the incident, said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he is at the scene.



This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.

