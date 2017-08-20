Powerball jackpot jumps to $650M after no winner in Saturday's drawing

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — The numbers for the $541.9 million Powerball jackpot were drawn Saturday night — but there was no winner.

The jackpot now jumps to $650 million. Numbers will be drawn Wednesday night. If awarded, it will be the second largest jackpot in Powerball history and the third largest among lottery jackpots in North America.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 17, 68, 19, 43 and 39. The Powerball is 13.

Last Wednesday, the jackpot was $510 million. That night’s drawing failed to produce a winner.

The odds of winning are one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states; Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

