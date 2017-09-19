Powerful 7.1 magnitude earthquake strikes central Mexico

PEDRO PARDO/AFP/Getty Images(MEXICO CITY) — A 7.1 magnitude hit central Mexico Tuesday afternoon on the 32nd anniversary of the biggest earthquake to ever strike the country’s capital.

According to the United States Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at about 2:14 p.m. ET near the town of Raboso in Puebla state.

Tremors from the quake could be felt in Mexico City, about 76 miles northwest of the epicenter.

Shortly after the earthquake hit, Mexico’s national coordinator of civil protection tweeted that there were no reports of damage yet but that response teams had been activated.

Earlier in the day, earthquake drills were held in Mexico City to mark the anniversary of the Michoacán earthquake of 1985, which caused widespread death and injuries as well as catastrophic damage in Mexico City.

While some accounts place the epicenter of the 1985 earthquake in the state of Michoacán, about 200 miles west of Mexico City and a region of tectonic tension between the North American Plate and the Cocos Plate, other place the epicenter off the coast in the Pacific Ocean.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.