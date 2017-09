Findlay High goalie Kendra Wurm stopped all four shots she faced on Monday when the Trojans played to a 0-0 draw with Sylvania Northview in a nonleague girls soccer match at Elmer Graham Stadium. Findlay (2-6-3) outshot Northview (3-7-1) 9-4. Jenna Kill had nine saves for the Wildcats. Jaclyn Bendt …