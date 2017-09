GLANDORF — Kelsey Erford scored two goals and added an assist on Monday in leading Ottawa-Glandorf’s girls soccer team to a 6-1 romp over Van Wert in a Western Buckeye League match played at the O-G soccer field in in Glandorf. Kadie Hempfling added a goal and assist as O-G (1-5-2, 1-2-0…