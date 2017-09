Madison Mlsna secured a hat trick and seven other of her Findlay High teammates scored as the Trojans walloped Lima Senior 10-0 for their first Three Rivers Athletic Conference girls soccer win Wednesday. The Trojans (3-6-1, 1-3-1 TRAC) led 7-0 at halftime and never let the Spartans (2-8-0, 0-5-0) g…