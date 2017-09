VAN BUREN — Samantha Watkins belted 23 kills and added 16 digs as Arcadia outlasted Van Buren in four sets 25-19, 27-25, 21-25, 25-23 in a Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball match Monday. Tori Green narrowly trailed Watkins with 19 kills and 12 digs, while Sydney Ramsey led with 24 digs an…