ARCADIA — Hayley Heitmeyer and Kierra Meyer had 19 and 13 kills, respectively, as unbeaten Leipsic swept Arcadia 25-14, 25-11, 25-22 for a Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball victory Wednesday. Selana Loredo and Lyndie Hazelton also had 19 and 13 assists, respectively, while Kacie Dulle led…