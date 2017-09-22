President Trump again calls Russian election interference a 'hoax'

Olivier Douliery/Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump called Russian interference in the 2016 election a “hoax” again Friday morning, a day after Facebook said it would turn over some 3,000 Russia-linked political ads purchased during the 2016 election to congressional investigators.

“The Russia hoax continues,” Trump wrote. “Now it’s ads on Facebook. What about the totally biased and dishonest media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary?”

On Thursday, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg said it would release the ads and announced steps that the company will be taking to prevent interference in elections in the future.

The ads — seen by millions of Americans — ran on the social media site during the election and were previously linked by Facebook to a Russian company in St. Petersburg with ties to the Russian government.

Facebook reported earlier this month that fake accounts created by the Russian company, which Facebook officials referred to as a “troll farm,” purchased at least $100,000 worth of political ads during the 2016 campaign.

Facebook’s chief security officer, Alex Stamos, said most of the ads did not mention a specific presidential candidate or the election, but focused on “amplifying divisive social and political messages” on immigration, gun rights and LGBT issues.

Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee, said it’s clear that those divisive messages were “often stories that would help one candidate and potentially hurt another,” part of a broader effort the intelligence community has determined was designed to aid Donald Trump and hurt Hillary Clinton.

Friday’s tweet was not the first time Trump has called the issue of Russian election interference a hoax. In August, he slammed Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., for “talking about hoax Russian collusion.”

In July, he told The Wall Street Journal that the “whole Russia story” is a “total witch hunt.” Earlier that month, he tweeted that the stock market hit a new high “despite the Russian hoax story.”

