President Trump and Cabinet briefed on Hurricanes Irma and Jose

Win McNamee/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump held a Cabinet meeting from Camp David on Saturday while monitoring the effects of Hurricane Irma on the U.S.

The president tweeted a video at the top of the meeting telling people to “get out of” the hurricane’s way.

“Property is replaceable but lives are not, and safety has to come first,” he said in the video. “Don’t worry about it, get out of its way.”

Trump added that he had seen images of Irma’s impact on the U.S. Virgin Islands on Saturday morning.

“It’s a storm of enormous destructive power and I ask everyone on the storm path to heed all instructions,” the president said.

A White House official said Trump would continue to receive regular updates on Hurricanes Irma and Jose.

A statement from the White House said the president “directed Federal agencies to continue supporting State and local efforts to save lives, promote shelter efforts, and expedite requested assistance to affected areas.”

The White House released official photographs from the meeting showing the president, Vice President Mike Pence, and Trump’s advisors, praying before the Cabinet meeting.

Later Saturday night, a longer video was released of Trump’s remarks and the president said that his Cabinet would also be discussing North Korea and tax reform.

