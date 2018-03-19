President Trump expanding his legal team

Stockbyte/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump is expanding his legal team and is adding veteran DC attorney Joe diGenova.

A source with direct knowledge tells ABC News the plan is for diGenova to join the president’s legal team, which includes John Dowd and Jay Sekulow; Ty Cobb remains the in-house White House lawyer handling issues related to the presidency.

“Former US Attorney for the District of Columbia Joe diGenova will be joining our legal team later this week. I have worked with Joe for many years and have full confidence that he will be a great asset in our representation of the President, “ Jay Sekulow counsel to the president told ABC News in a statement confirming the hiring.

DiGenova declined to comment when reached by ABC.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for details.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.