President Trump, first lady plan to travel to Texas Tuesday

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump will travel to Texas Tuesday in response to record-level flooding from Hurricane Harvey, according to the White House.

“We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalized, we will let you know,” press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement Sunday afternoon.

She added, “We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers.”

First lady Melania Trump will accompany the president on his trip to Texas, her director of communications, Stephanie Grisham, confirmed Monday.

Trump had tweeted earlier Sunday that he plans to visit Texas “as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption.”

In an interview Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week, ”Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert elaborated on the president’s tweet, saying Trump “doesn’t want to get in the way” of the relief efforts.

Harvey, which hit Texas as a Category 4 hurricane but was downgraded to a tropical storm over the weekend, will still be ongoing when Trump touches down in the state. Another 15 to 20 inches of rain are expected to fall over the Houston area before the storm is done Wednesday or Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

As a result of Harvey, Houston, the country’s fourth largest city, is dealing with record-level, life-threatening flooding.

Over the weekend, the president monitored the storm from Camp David, the first natural disaster of his presidency.

While he was a candidate for president, Trump paid a visit to Louisiana after deadly flooding hit Baton Rouge and parts of Lafayette in August last year. He, along with now-Vice President Mike Pence, toured the flood damage and helped unload a truck of supplies.

