President Trump plans to travel to Texas Tuesday

Alex Edelman-Pool/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump will travel to Texas on Tuesday in the wake of Hurricane Harvey hitting its shore and record levels of flooding, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said Sunday afternoon.

“We are coordinating logistics with state and local officials, and once details are finalized, we will let you know,” she said in a statement.

Sanders added, “We continue to keep all of those affected in our thoughts and prayers.”

Trump had tweeted earlier Sunday that he plans on visiting Texas “as soon as that trip can be made without causing disruption.”

In an interview on ABC News’ This Week, Homeland Security Adviser Tom Bossert elaborated on the president’s tweet Sunday saying that Trump “doesn’t want to get in the way” of the relief efforts.

The forecast track shows Harvey heading back toward the coastline and interacting with the warm waters of the Gulf Coast early next week. This means areas that were already hit hard along the Texas coast should expect even more rain and wind, setting the stage for potentially catastrophic flooding.

The storm is an evolving system, and its track could change.

