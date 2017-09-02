President Trump returns to Texas to meet with 'families' affected by Harvey

Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images(HOUSTON) — President Donald Trump returns to Texas on Saturday, this time to meet with families whose lives have been upended by Hurricane Harvey as well as volunteers with the rescue and recovery efforts.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump plan on visiting Houston and Lake Charles, Louisiana, both areas hit with severe floods.

“The president and first lady will be back here on Saturday out with the families,” Vice President Mike Pence told ABC News Chief White House Correspondent Jonathan Karl in an interview Thursday in Rockport, Texas.

This is President Trump’s second trip to Texas since Harvey hit the southeast part of the state, leaving many displaced and thousands of homes damaged or destroyed.

On Tuesday, President Trump visited Corpus Christi and Austin, Texas, but opted to spend time with state and local officials rather than meeting hurricane survivors or touring the damage firsthand. During his remarks, he praised and thanked government officials and emergency responders, but did not make specific mention of victims of the storm.

The vice president’s trip on Thursday stood in contrast to the president’s visit. Pence hugged survivors and prayed with them, as well as helped clear away debris from a damaged home.

“We’re here today, We’re going to be here tomorrow, and we’re going to be here under President Trump’s leadership every day until we rebuild and restore southeast Texas bigger and better than ever before,” Pence said.

Harvey is the first natural disaster Trump has had to respond to during his presidency.

Trump has also pledged to give $1 million of his personal funds to help disaster relief in Texas and Louisiana, according to the White House.

