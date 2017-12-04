President Trump says he feels 'badly' for Michael Flynn after his guilty plea

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump Monday again addressed the guilty plea by his former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, saying he feels “badly” for him.

“Well, I feel badly for General Flynn. I feel very badly. He’s led a very strong life. I feel very badly,” Trump said when reporters asked about Flynn on the White House South Lawn.

He also compared Flynn to Hillary Clinton, saying Flynn is receiving far worse treatment for what Trump described as similar actions by Clinton.

“I will say this, Hillary Clinton lied many times to the FBI. Nothing happened to her. Flynn lied, and they destroyed his life,” Trump said.

“Hillary Clinton, on the Fourth of July weekend, went to the FBI, not under oath. It was the most incredible thing anyone’s ever seen. She’s lied many times; nothing happened to her,” he alleged. “Flynn lied and it’s like they ruined his life. It’s very unfair.”

Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI Friday.

