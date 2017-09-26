“Pretty Woman” headed to Broadway next fall

Buena Vista/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Pretty Woman, the movie that made Julia Roberts a star, will soon be strutting its stuff as a musical on the Great White Way.

Pretty Woman: The Musical was a dream for the late Garry Marshall, who directed the 1990 hit that saw a businessman played by Richard Gere fall for Roberts’ hooker with a heart of gold, whom he’d hired to be his escort for a week at business functions.

The production will hit Broadway next fall, following a five-week tryout at Chicago’s Oriental Theatre that starts on March 13, 2018.

The musical will star Once Tony winner Stave Kazee in Gere’s role. Samantha Barks, who played Eponine in the 2012 Les Misérables movie, will fill Roberts’ thigh-high boots.

Speaking of, Kinky Boots veteran Jerry Mitchell is the credited co-writer of the musical’s book, along with Marshall, with pop rock veteran Bryan Adams creating the music, along with his writing partner, Jim Vallance.

