Prince Harry delivers message to young people: 'Look up from your phones'

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation(TORONTO) — Prince Harry made an impassioned speech to a group of students in Toronto Thursday, encouraging the young people to “look up from your phones.”

“It’s more important to look up from our phones, to get out into our communities, and to take real action, to stand up for what you believe in,” Harry, 33, told students attending WE Day, an event held in cities around the world.

Harry, who is in Toronto for the Invictus Games, surprised 10,000 screaming young people at the Air Canada Centre in downtown Toronto.

Prince Harry pledged to do what he can to ensure this generation’s voice can be heard. Read his speech in full https://t.co/Y8iIGfTXlF pic.twitter.com/HGnjWEuvR0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 28, 2017

Amid thunderous applause, Harry implored the next generation to make sure their voices are heard and that they celebrate each other’s differences.

“You know that differences of opinion, of circumstance, of race and religion are to be respected and celebrated,” Harry said.

Harry, the fifth in line to the throne, has vowed to carry on the legacy of his mother, the late Princess Diana, and use the platform he was given to inspire a new generation of leaders into public service.

Harry, who started a charitable foundation with his brother, Prince William, and sister-in-law, Princess Kate, issued a rallying cry to the young crowd.

He encouraged them to ignore “cynicism,” say “no to pessimism and apathy” and believe that despite their age, they too, had the ability for their voices to be heard.

“I promise you, that I will work to do everything I can to support you; to create a platform where your voices can be heard and your ideas taken seriously,” he said. “Sadly, I’m now part of a slightly older generation.”

He continued, “But in the years to come I want to work with you to help encourage, identify and support the new generation of leadership, both local and global leaders. Here in Toronto — with both WE day and the Invictus Games — we are saying yes to optimism, yes to hope, and yes to belief.”

WE Day is a global event that encourages millennials and future generations to instill change through social activism, The event is described by its organizer, WE Movement, as a “celebration of young people committed to making a difference.”

Harry is in Toronto this week leading the 2017 Invictus Games, a Paralympic-style competition for injured service members he founded in 2014. The two previous Invictus Games were been held in London and Orlando.

This year’s games will end Saturday with a closing ceremony featuring performers including Bryan Adams, Bruce Springsteen and Kelly Clarkson.

