Prince Harry, Meghan Markle attend first royal outing as newly-engaged couple on World AIDS Day

Karwai Tang/WireImage(LONDON) — Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were greeted with cheers Friday as they stepped out together to mark World AIDS Day in their first official event as a newly engaged couple.

In typical British fashion, Markle, 36, joined Harry, 33, for her first royal walkabout, greeting the people of Nottingham and getting used to a role that will become a part of her life when she joins the royal family.

Supporters in the crowd shouted Harry’s and Markle’s names and waved both U.S. and U.K. flags.

Harry, 33, and Markle, 36, visited a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair in Nottingham and met with representatives from local charities and organizations that support people living with HIV/AIDS and work to end the stigma associated with the disease.

By making their first royal visit on World AIDS Day, Harry chose to share with Markle a poignant reminder of the work of his mother, the late Princes Diana, at their very first event meeting the British public.

Harry has followed in Diana’s footsteps in working to end the stigma around HIV/AIDS. Diana was also a supporter of Terrence Higgins Trust and Harry and his brother, Prince William, have carried on Diana’s support.

Terrence Higgins Trust, the U.K.’s leading HIV and sexual health charity, is part of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry. Markle will become a patron of the Royal Foundation, which serves as the main vehicle for their philanthropic activities, after her May wedding to Harry.

Harry’s charity, Sentebale, helps vulnerable children in southern Africa struggling with HIV/AIDS. He has campaigned tirelessly for a greater understanding of and funding for the disease.

