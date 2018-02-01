Proof that Tom Hardy got a “Leo Knows All” tattoo after losing Oscar bet with DiCaprio

Photo by Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Back before the 2016 Oscar nominations came out, Tom Hardy made a little wager with Leonardo DiCaprio, his The Revenant co-star.

Tom was convinced he wouldn’t get a Best Supporting actor nomination for the movie; Leo disagreed. In a literal interpretation of the phrase “skin in the game,” both actors promised to get tattoos of the other’s choosing if they were wrong.

Turns out, it was Hardy who was wrong. He was nominated, and Leo ended up taking home the Best Actor trophy for the movie to boot. However, there was no public confirmation that Leo ever collected on his bet…until now.

A fan snapped a selfie with Tom out and about, and sure enough, on the actor’s right bicep, you can see a tat of the words, “LEO KNOWS ALL.”

Last year, Hardy joked to Vanity Fair that the fix was in even before the nominations were.

“F****er,” the actor joked of DiCaprio. “He would never get a tattoo if he lost that bet! It was just one-way. I’m covered in s*** tattoos anyway, so it doesn’t make any difference to me.”

“You bet a tattoo, you lose,” he reasoned. “That’s what happens.”

