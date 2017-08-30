“Property Brothers” star Drew Scott revealed as first “Dancing with the Stars 25” celeb

ABC/Craig Sjodin(NEW YORK) — Drew Scott, one half of the home improvement reality TV show Property Brothers, will compete on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars.

Scott was the first celebrity to be revealed for the upcoming season . The popular real estate agent, known for flipping houses with his identical twin brother, Jonathan, announced on Good Morning America Wednesday that he’ll compete for the Mirror Bally trophy with pro partner Emma Slater, who won season 24 of the competition.

Drew’s brother sent him a special message on GMA, wishing his twin “good luck” on the dance floor.

“I am the brother with the rhythm,” Jonathan Scott joked, saying Drew could always reach out, “if you need somebody who is going to show you some of the moves.”

The Scott brothers’ popular HGTV show follows the pair as they help people first buy a house, then transform them into their dream home. Earlier this year, Drew Scott also announced in People magazine that he and his longtime girlfriend, Linda Phan, had become engaged.

The full celebrity cast of DWTS will be announced on GMA on Wednesday, Sept. 6. The dancing competition returns with an all-new season on Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.