Proposed Bill Could Help Expand High-Speed Internet To Rural Areas In Ohio

9/22/17 – 5:19 A.M.

An effort in the Ohio legislature could help bring high-speed internet to more rural areas. The Putnam County Sentinel reports State Senators Cliff Hite and Joe Shiavoni have proposed a $50 million per year grant program to spread access to broadband internet. Funding for the program could come from Ohio Third Frontier bond revenue.

Hite and Shiavoni estimate the bill could help expand broadband internet coverage to 14,000 homes or businesses per year.

An Ohio State University study shows that more than 1 million people in the state don’t live in areas where they can get high-speed internet.

MORE: Putnam County Sentinel