Prostate Cancer Screening Important For Men Over 50

09/29/17 – 4:31 P.M.

Prostate cancer screening can be a confusing topic since it seems to always change. Hancock Public Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi said that you should talk to your doctor about it.

Baroudi added that there is a test for prostate-specific-antigens which could signal prostate cancer. Baroudi said that id your PSA levels are greater than 2.5 then you should get screened annually. If it is below 2.5 then you can get screened every other year.