Protesters in wheelchairs removed by police after disrupting Graham-Cassidy bill hearing

@bdaviskc/Twitter(WASHINGTON) — Protesters in wheelchairs were removed from a hearing on the Republican health care bill Monday afternoon after disrupting the session with chants of “No cuts to Medicaid! Save our liberty!”

The disruption prompted Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah, to adjourn the session until the protesters could be cleared out.

“If you want a hearing — if you want a hearing, you better shut up,” Hatch said.

Capitol Police officers struggled to remove people, with some sliding out of their wheelchairs and onto the floor.

People from all over the country, all of walks of life, lined up as early as 5 a.m., to urge lawmakers to oppose the latest Republican health care bill, known as the Graham-Cassidy bill.

The chambers of Finance Committee is set to consider health care legislation proposed by Sens. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., Bill Cassidy, R-La., Dean Heller, R-Nev., and Ron Johnson, R-Wisc.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.