Punta Cana-bound JetBlue flight returns to Boston after 'unusual odor'

JetBlue(BOSTON) — A JetBlue flight bound for Punta Cana on Saturday had to turn back to Boston Logan International Airport after an “unusual odor” was detected, according to the airline.

The crew on JetBlue Flight 1095 “reported an unusual odor and customers and crewmembers feeling unwell” shortly after takeoff, JetBlue spokesperson Sharon Jones said in a statement.

“In an abundance of caution, the crew elected to return to Boston and was met by medical personal,” the statement said. “The aircraft will be inspected.”

JetBlue Flight 1095 took off at 5:08 p.m. and returned around 6:30 p.m., Boston Logan spokesperson Kelly Smith said, and all passengers on board were safe and evacuated.

