Pussy Galore no more? New Bond film's director says movie will take Time's Up into account

Now that Oscar-winner Danny Boyle has confirmed that he’s going to direct the new James Bond movie, he may also be shaking up — not stirring — the traditional portrayal of the “Bond Girl.”

While “Bond Girls” have gotten more powerful over the years, there hasn’t been one who’s been depicted as Bond’s true equal — and Bond himself has often been called a male chauvinist pig. But now, in this era of #MeToo and Time’s Up, will Boyle’s depiction of the women in Bond 25, as the film is currently known, be changing too?

Asked that question by Page Six, Boyle said, “You write in real time. You acknowledge the legacy of the world [of Bond] and you write in the world — but you also write in the modern world as well.”

When pressed for specifics of any of the female characters, Boyle said, “I can’t tell you yet, [I] will report back later.”

While Bond’s onscreen boss, M, has been a woman for a number of movies, that character, played by Judi Dench, was killed off in Skyfall.

Boyle, who directed Slumdog Millionaire and Trainspotting, previously said that he was aiming to start shooting the new movie, reportedly the last to feature Daniel Craig as Bond, at the end of this year.