Putnam Acres Sold To Serenity Living Center

09/12/17 – 1:44 P.M.

The Putnam County Commissioners sold the Putnam Acres site to the Serenity Living Center. The Lima News reports that the 33,000 square foot building and almost 5 acres of surrounding property were sold for $500,000. They sold the land to Jim and Sherry Webb, who have leased the building for about 2 years and using it for the Serenity Living Center.

Commissioner Vincent Schroeder that the building is a perfect fit for their needs. He added that the $500,000 will be put in the into a capital fund for capital improvements.