Putnam County Authorities Find The Source Of School Threat

9/22/17 – 5:09 A.M.

Students in the Columbus Grove School District saw an increased police presence at their school Thursday. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office says a threat on Snapchat led to increased patrols around the building. In the meantime authorities believe they have gotten to the bottom of what prompted the threats.

Sheriff Brian Siefker says two Columbus Grove students made “cruel” comments made on Snapchat toward a student in an Allen County school district. That prompted a threat of retaliation. Deputies spoke to students in several districts as part of their investigation.

Siefker says the people who made the threats directed them toward the students who made the comments, and not the student body as a whole. Deputies plan to forward their findings to the Putnam County Prosecutor’s office. The Columbus Grove students involved in the Snapchat incident could face discipline from the school.