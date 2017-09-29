Putnam County Buys Office Of Public Safety Building

9/29/17 – 5:19 A.M.

Putnam County is making adjustments to handle the increased demand for emergency services. The Lima News reports the county commissioners bought the Office of Public Safety and a little more than 1.5 acres of land near it. The total cost was just over $232,000.

Commissioner John Love says the commissioners decided to make the move when the St. Rita’s ambulatory care center next door became an always-open facility. He said they plan to build another building on the property so that the staff and emergency vehicles will be next to each other.

MORE: Lima News