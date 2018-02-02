Putnam County Commissioner John Love Not Seeking Reelection

2/2/18 – 5:08 A.M.

A Putnam County Commissioner says this year will be his last year on the board. The Putnam County Sentinel reports John Love has decided not to run for a fourth term as commissioner. He tells the newspaper, “I just feel as though it’s time for somebody else to take over. Whoever that is, the people will decide.”

He adds he wants to focus his efforts on the six funeral homes he runs.

Love says he let the Putnam County Democratic Party know he wasn’t going to run again around a month ago.

