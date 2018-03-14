Putnam County Crime Victim Services Offers Safety Tips For Elderly Residents

03/14/18 – 2:47 P.M.

Putnam County Crime Victim Services wants elders to be safe. Unfortunately, the organization reports that 4.6% of elders report some form of emotional abuse and 5% report financial exploitation. This only accounts for the cases that are reported. The National Center on Elder Abuse says that there are much more than those numbers.

Crime Victim Services says that you should plan for a safe place to go if your home isn’t safe. You should also have a person to call if you have limited mobility. You can also protect yourself by keeping identification, important documents, and medication hidden in a location that only you know. As for protecting your identity, you can get a post office box to keep thieves from getting your mail.

For more information or help with safety tips, call Crime Victim Services at 419-523-1111 to speak with an advocate.