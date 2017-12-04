Putnam County Habitat For Humanity Dedicates Another Home

12/4/17 – 5:36 A.M.

Putnam County Habitat for Humanity recently dedicated its 10th home. The Putnam County Sentinel reports Becky Gable-Gilbin and her daughter received the home on North Defiance Street in Ottawa. The home is completely wheelchair accessible to accommodate Giblin’s daughter.

Habitat director Matt Rau tells the newspaper 150 volunteers contributed more than 4,500 hours to the project. The family receiving the home has to dedicate at least 350 hours of time to help build it as well. Rau says the Gilbin family pitched in nearly 500 hours of work.

