Putnam County Law Enforcement Looks To Upgrade Video Capabilities

8/31/17 – 5:19 A.M.

Putnam County officials want to upgrade video equipment used by law enforcement. The Putnam County Sentinel reports the county’s Police Chief’s Association is looking to buy video redactive software for cruiser video and security cameras. Kalida Police Chief Jim Gulker tells the newspaper the software can automatically blur out faces and names, as well as mute sensitive dialogue.

The software can also work with body cam video.

MORE: Putnam County Sentinel