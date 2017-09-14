Putnam County Man Sentenced For Raping Infant

9/14/17 – 5:33 A.M.

A Putnam County man could spend the rest of his life in prison for raping an infant. The Putnam County Sentinel reports a judge gave 39-year-old Shawn Budd of Continental a sentence of 29-years to life during a hearing last Friday. Budd pleaded guilty to counts of rape and illegal use of a minor in nudity oriented material.

The victim in the case was under 2-years-old at the time the rape happened. According to the prosecution he also secretly recorded his step-daughter while she showered and changed clothes.