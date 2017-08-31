Putnam County Sets Up “Safe Exchange Zone” For Internet Sales

8/31/17 – 5:29 A.M.

If you buy something off of Craigslist or the Facebook marketplace in Putnam County, there’s now a safe spot to complete your sale. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office has created a “safe exchange zone” in the parking lot of the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Brian Siefker says the zone is well lit and free to use. It also takes place in an area with video surveillance so a dispatcher can watch.

Siefker says people can also use the space to exchange children as part of custodial agreements and court orders.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office is at 1035 Heritage Trail in Ottawa.