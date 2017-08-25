Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies Help With Search For Henry County Suspect

8/25/17 – 6:46 A.M.

Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies helped Henry County authorities arrest a burglary suspect Thursday. Sheriff Brian Siefker says investigators were looking for a man near Henry County Road 15 around 4 p.m. At the time deputies believed the man had hand guns on him.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office suspended the search for the man just after 4:15 p.m. However, around 45 minutes later authorities found and arrested the man without incident.