Putnam County Sheriff’s Deputies Take Part In Interactive Training Course

9/7/17 – 5:03 A.M.

Putnam County sheriff’s deputies took part in a gun safety training exercise last week. The Putnam County Sentinel reports deputies and corrections officers took three days to take part in a simulated video training course. The interactive video courses walked officers through common scenarios and let them assess how they reacted.

The County Risk Sharing Authority provided the training. The group provides Putnam County with its liability insurance.

