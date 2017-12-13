Putnam County Village Moving Forward With Sidewalk Renovation Project

12/13/17 – 5:08 A.M.

A Putnam County village is a step closer to renovating sidewalks. The Lima News reports the Putnam County Commissioners approved paying Poggemeyer Design Group a little more than $81,000 for engineering work on the project. The payment is just over 6 percent of a $500,000 Neighborhood Revitalization Community Development Block Grant that Continental received this year.

The village is using the money to add sidewalks on Main Street near the school. They’ll also fix rundown sidewalks in other parts of the village. The plan includes resurfacing work on streets in Continental and the complete renovation of a park.

