Quality Of Life Survey Available For Findlay

08/31/17 – 2:44 P.M.

You can tell Findlay how it is doing by filling out a quality of life survey. The survey asks about several aspects of city life including access to education, food and downtown activities, and crime. There are also boxes where you can fill out your opinion on what the city does and does not do well, as well as what officials should focus on.

City officials ask that you fill out the survey by September 15. You can remain anonymous or provide your name. We have a link to the survey below.

SURVEY